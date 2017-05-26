North America Cold Chain Market to Reach $118 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Type, Application & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Cold Chain Market Analysis By Type (Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components), By Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy, Fish, Meat and Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals), & Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The North American cold chain market size is anticipated to reach USD 118.51 billion by 2025.

Advancements in packaging methods that are used for crops have become essential, owing to the expansion of trade over the past years. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, over 20% to 40% of the total production of fruits and vegetables is accountable for post-harvest losses. Materials used for packaging play a significant role in enhancing shelf life.

Cold chain providers are implementing IT solutions that adhere to the IT security guidelines laid by international organizations, such as National Institute of Standards & Technology, and other regulations framed by government organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, WHO, and EU regulations for food and drug safety. Foreign direct investment in the cold chain market are anticipated to help the service providers in importing advanced technologies, improving management techniques, and accessing international markets.

Companies Mentioned



Americold Logistics, LLC

AGRO Merchants Group

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Nordic Logistics and Warehousing, LLC

Preferred Freezer Services

Wabash National Corporation

United States Cold Storage, Inc.



