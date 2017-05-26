

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, will give a commencement address and receive a honorary degree at Harvard University, the institution from which he dropped out of more than a decade ago.



The Facebook CEO will speak around 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it on Harvard's website and on Zuckerberg's Facebook page.



'At tomorrow's commencement, I'll share what I've learned about our generation and the world we're all building together,' Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page ahead of the event. 'This is personally important to me and I've been writing it for a while. Tune in tomorrow a little after 3pm eastern time to watch.'



Zuckerberg had dropped of from Harvard after two years in 2004. He relocated to Silicon Valley to launch Facebook. Currently, Zuckerberg is the world's fifth-richest person, with a $64.2 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



