Research and Markets - Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Opportunities 2017-2022 With Profiles of Sika AG, BASF, Saint-Gobain, Soprema Group, and Firestone Building Products

The global waterproofing membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $24.2 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2021.

The future of the waterproofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential construction industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities and cost-effectiveness of waterproofing membranes.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the waterproofing membrane industry, include increasing use of breathable waterproofing membrane and growing use of eco-friendly materials.

Waterproofing membrane companies profiled in this market report include Sika AG, BASF, Saint-Gobain, Soprema Group, and Firestone Building Products.

The author predicts that demand for TPO based water proofing membrane is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period because of its attractive properties of being eco-friendly and easy to install; TPO is also lightweight and offers superior heat resistance.

Within the waterproofing membrane market, the largest application will continue to be roofing and wall; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2021. Over the forecast period, growth in the roofing and wall applications will likely be driven by increased demand for single ply roofing, growing energy efficient roofing solutions, and the increasing retrofit market in Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in building and construction sectors and the increasing awareness of maintaining buildings for a longer lifespan.

The study includes waterproofing membrane market size and forecast for the global waterproofing membrane market through 2022 segmented by material, application, form, and region as follows:



Waterproofing membrane market by material [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- Bitumen

- PVC

- TPO

- Polyurethane

- EPDM

- Others



Waterproofing membrane market by application [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- Roofing & Wall

- Building Structures

- Waste & Water Management

- Landfill & Tunnel

- Others



Waterproofing membrane market by form [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- Liquid Applied

- Sheet Based



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Waterproofing Membrane Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2010 to 2021



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



BASF

Dow Chemcial

Fosroc

GAF Materials Corporation

Johns Manville

Mapei

Paul Bauder

SIKA AG

Saint-Gobain

