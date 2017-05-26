Offshore Mooring Systems Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2025 - Rising Development of Shale Drilling Regions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global offshore mooring systems market is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2025. Increasing oil and gas production and exploration from the offshore fields rather than the onshore and the rising development of shale drilling regions for sustainable growth in future is expected to drive the demand for offshore mooring market.



Innovation of new technologies for development of new systems in order to cater to the increasing complexity of offshore platforms along with maximum cost cutting is the major trend in the industry. The industry players are focusing on developing driverless latching systems in order to increase safety level during operations.



Spread systems were the largest product type while accounting for over 32% market revenue in 2016. These systems are majorly utilized in a wide range of applications such as mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) to the ships with catenary type being the major product category.



Single buoy moors consist of a loading/floating substance anchored offshore, which serves as an anchorage point and an interconnection for tankers stocking or offloading oil or gas or any other liquid products. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the next eight years at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2016 to 2025.



Companies Mentioned



Delmar Systems, Inc

SBM Offshore

FMC Technologies, Inc

MODEC

Offspring International Ltd.

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V

Lamprell

Balltech Engineered Solutions

BW Offshore Ltd.

Blue Water Energy B.V.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Offshore Mooring Industry Outlook



4. Offshore Mooring Systems: Product Type Outlook



5. Offshore Mooring Systems: Anchorage Outlook



6. Offshore Mooring Systems: Application Outlook



7. Offshore Mooring Systems: Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



