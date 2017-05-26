Mesifurane Market to Reach $153.8 Million by 2025: Analysis By Application, Region & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mesifurane Market Analysis By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), Competitive Landscape And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global mesifurane market is expected to reach USD 153.8 million by 2025. Inclination of consumers towards high-quality processed foods in emerging economies such as India and China is likely to boost demand for fresh and aromatic food additives such as mesifurane.

The compound occurs naturally in fruits such as strawberries, and has a strong, fruity aroma, making it ideal for cosmetic and personal care applications such as fragrances. Flavor & fragrance companies are also shifting their focus towards development of innovative organic flavors for various applications.

Companies such as Frutarom and Firmenich have developed unique products and technologies respectively, to cater to transitioning consumer food preferences. The cosmetics & personal care industry is also generating demand for mesifurane compounds as manufacturers seek to substitute other potentially toxic chemicals with these safer alternatives.



