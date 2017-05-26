Eubiotics Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2025 - Growing Meat Consumption Coupled with Rising Awareness Regarding Meat Quality - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eubiotics Market Analysis By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential oils), By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Application (Gut Health, Immunity, Yield), By End-use (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global eubiotics market is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025. Growing meat consumption coupled with rising awareness regarding meat quality is expected to drive global eubiotics market growth.



Eubiotics influence the gut microflora and confer health benefits on the host. They maintain a correct balance of the microbial activity in the gastrointestinal tract of animals. This results in benefits such as enhanced nutrient absorption, better immunity and increase in overall performance. Such advantages are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Probiotics emerged as the largest product segment in 2016 and was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2016. Broad product portfolio, rising awareness and efficacy in animal feed usage are the major attributed reasons for this scenario



Gut health dominated the application segment in 2016 and is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025. Eubiotics efficiency in treating gut related disorders and search for viable alternative to antibiotics are expected to drive market growth. Immunity is expected to observe the fastest growth among applications.



Fodder and water shortage, decreasing grazing lands has put pressure on livestock farmers to optimize feed utilization. Eubiotics cater to this demand by enhancing feed utilization, and increasing yield in comparatively less feed. Such trends are expected to fuel market growth over the next eight years.



Companies Mentioned



DSM

MSP Eubiotics

Greenvet

E.IDu Pont De Nemours and Company

and Company Novus

Calpis

Nebraska Cultures Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Advanced BioNutrition Corp

Beneo Group

Behn Meyer

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lesaffre Group

Novozymes



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Eubiotics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Eubiotics Market: Product Outlook



5. Eubiotics Market: Form Outlook



6. Eubiotics Market: Application Outlook



7. Eubiotics Market: End-use Outlook



8. Eubiotics Market: Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



