Andrew Dudgeon Set to Make Debut at World's Most Extreme Race

Sponsored by Lotteries.com, Dudgeon has the makings of future winner

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, May 26,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner of the 2016 Junior Manx Grand Prix, racer Andrew Dudgeon is set to make his debut at the 2017 Isle of Man Tourist Trophy race, often hailed as the world's most extreme race.

Racing since 2009, the Isle of Man native's career has been on the rise ever since he won the 2012 MGP Newcomer's B race.

Since then, Dudgeon has collected various wins, including 2nd place at the Senior Manx Grand Prix 2016, 1st place at the ARA Club Championships 2016, and 2nd at Thundersport GB 2016.

He will be riding his Suzuki GSX-R 600 for the Supersport races and the 1000cc ZX10R Kawasaki for the Superstock and Senior races at the Isle of Man races.

Dudgeon is sponsored by Lotteries.com, a fast-growing online lottery betting site, who believe that Andrew has the makings of a future winner.

"Dudgeon is a rising Isle of Man road star," says G. Evans, CEO of International Multi-Media Entertainments Limited, which owns and operates Lotteries.com, "As an Isle of Man company, we are glad of the opportunity to support local talent in our community."

Fans are invited to join Andrew along for the ride. Besides following him throughout the races, Lotteries.com will unveil a special lottery betting syndicate in Andrew's honour and hold a special draw, giving fans a chance to win a limited edition racing helmet.

Lotteries.com is also sponsoring a Manx F2 Sidecar Team, Melvin Racing, consisting of Craig Melvin and Stuart Christian.

Fans are invited to join the racers on their Facebook pages @andrewdudgeonracing and @melvinracing82.

