

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,110-point plateau and it is draws another firm lead for Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to call for slim gains, with optimism over earnings news capped by a sharp drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher, and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index surged 43.76 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 3,107.83 after trading between 3,052.83 and 3,114.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 13.03 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,811.90.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 0.98 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.09 percent, Vanke surged 6.83 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.90 percent, PetroChina climbed 1.55 percent and China Shenhua advanced 1.66 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved slightly higher on Thursday, extending their recent winning streak to six sessions.



The Dow rose 70.53 points or 0.3 percent to 21,082.95, while the NASDAQ advanced 42.23 points or 0.7 percent to 6,205.26 and the S&P added 10.68 points or 0.4 percent to 2,415.07.



The gains followed upbeat earnings news from big-name retailers, which helped offset recent concerns about consumer spending. Best Buy (BBY) and Sears (SHLD) were the big winners.



In economic news, the Labor Department saw a slight uptick in first-time claims for jobless benefits in the week ended May 20th.



Crude oil futures plunged Thursday, despite news that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan. June WTI oil settled at $48.90/bbl, down $2.46 or 4.8 percent.



