Influenza Vaccines and Drugs Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.24% During 2017 to 2022 Says a Report at ReportsnReports.com

The Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market 2016 - 2021 new report says rising awareness in relation to influenza virus, surging investment by companies in R&D and increasing number of immunization programmes organized by the government have been some of the factors backing the growth of Global Influenza Market.

According to research report, "Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market - By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan)", global market is projected to display a steady growth rate represented by a CAGR of 10.24% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing spending over various immunization programmes.

The report titled "Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market - By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) has covered and analysed the potential of Global Influenza Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global influenza market. Additionally, the report also highlights key development and new drugs launched by various companies across the globe.

Company Profiles are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., CSL Limited, Astrazeneca, Protein Sciences Corporation, Serum Institute of India PvtLtd., Emergent Biosolutions, Emergent Biosolutions, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.Inc., Alvogen

Scope of the Report

Global Influenza Market

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, RoW

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Pipeline Analysis

Company Analysis - Falvogen, Gilead Science andBio Cryst

