

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee recommended to approve Company's proposed epoetin alfa biosimilar across all indications. This marks the first time a biosimilar erythropoiesis-stimulating agent has been recommended for approval by a U.S. FDA Advisory Committee.



The Committee's favorable recommendation was based on its review of the totality of evidence, including demonstration of comparable efficacy and safety of biosimilar epoetin alfa to its reference product, Epogen and Procrit (epoetin alfa).



The company is seeking FDA approval of the certain indications: Treatment of anemia due to Chronic Kidney Disease in patients on dialysis and not on dialysis; Zidovudine in HIV-infected patients; The effects of concomitant myelosuppressive chemotherapy, and upon initiation, there is a minimum of two additional months of planned chemotherapy; Reduction of allogeneic red blood cell transfusions in patients undergoing elective, noncardiac, nonvascular surgery.



Pfizer has entered into an agreement with Vifor Pharma Inc. for the commercialization of its proposed epoetin alfa biosimilar in certain channels.



