

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Friday, with the fall in crude oil prices and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 21.06 points or 0.11 percent to 19,792.07, off a low of 19,756.92 in early trades.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 3 percent and JXTG Holdings is lower by 0.3 percent after crude oil prices plunged overnight.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing 1 percent, Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Toshiba is unchanged, while Sony is rising 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.2 percent and Honda is down 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Dowa Holdings is rising more than 4 percent, Teijin is advancing almost 3 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is up more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is down more than 2 percent, Sumco Corp and Sumitomo Chemical are lower by 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan gained 0.4 percent on year in April. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.2 percent in March.



Core consumer prices were up 0.3 percent on year - shy of forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.7 percent on year in April. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent, and was down from 0.8 percent in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday for the sixth straight session, partly due to upbeat earnings news from some big-name retailers. Traders also continued to respond positively to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which included an outline of a plan to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.



The Dow rose 70.53 points or 0.3 percent to 21,082.95, the Nasdaq advanced 42.23 points or 0.7 percent to 6,205.26 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.68 points or 0.4 percent to 2,415.07.



The major European markets turned in a relatively lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures plunged Thursday, despite news that OPEC has agreed to extend its supply quota plan. Crude for July delivery plunged $2.46 or 4.8 percent to close at $48.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX