

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of its strategy to grow from $10 billion in annual sales today to $15 billion in annual sales across its global business by 2022, Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), announced at its 2017 investor and analyst day its plans to add restaurants domestically, and revealed four key international markets that it will focus on as it continues to grow as a global brand.



Taco Bell recently announced its plans to grow as a system to approximately 9,000 restaurants globally in the next five years, opening the door of opportunity for 100,000 new jobs in the U.S. alone. Between 2012 and 2016, Taco Bell opened more than 600 net new restaurants (excluding license units) domestically, and plans to improve upon 2016's growth rate in 2017. Internationally, Taco Bell will focus its growth in Brazil, Canada, China and India, targeting at least 100 restaurants in each market. Today, Taco Bell operates more than 6,650 restaurants in 23 countries.



By 2022, Taco Bell expects at least 300 of the new locations to be urban inline restaurants in markets with great growth potential.



Taco Bell said it will open in many new markets, but remain focused on four key markets where it expects to open more than 100 restaurants each- Brazil, Canada, China and India. Additional international growth markets gaining scale include Spain, Guatemala, South Korea and the United Kingdom.



