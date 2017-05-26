

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) and SF Holding , the parent company of SF Express, announced plans to establish a joint venture and collaborate to develop and provide international delivery services initially from China to the US, with expansion plans for other destinations.



Through this agreement the parties will leverage their complementary networks, service portfolios, technologies and logistics expertise. The joint venture is subject to regulatory approval.



The joint services offerings combine the strengths of SF's extensive Chinese network, encompassing more than 13,000 service points in the world's largest and fastest growing package delivery market, with UPS's market leading globally integrated network with coverage between more than 220 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX