Frost & Sullivan's GIL Japan 2017: Digital Transformation and its Impact on Businesses in Japan

At GIL Japan 2017, business leaders will explore the roadmap to visionary innovation to transform businesses for future growth

TOKYO, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan will be hosting its annual flagship event, Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Japan 2017, on June 8th, 2017 at the Tokyo American Club, Tokyo, to discuss the impact and implication of digital transformation on business innovation across industries in Japan.

Global markets are being disrupted by an accelerating pace of innovation in the digital world. Digital transformation impacts every person in every industry and has entered an era of unprecedented change for enterprises. Today, more than ever before, it has become imperative for companies to implement concrete strategies around digital transformation.

The GIL Japan 2017 summit will provide the insights needed to seize potential opportunities for growth through visionary perspectives on the digital transformation maturity model. The summit will also provide a well-defined roadmap that will help companies to effectively benchmark and reinforce strategies enterprises can use to reach new levels of success.

The GIL journey will kick off with a keynote presentation by Robin Joffe, Partner & President of Frost & Sullivan Japan, followed by his session on Digital Transformation - Business and Social impact. His session highlights the changing business landscape in Japan, its evolution and adaptation in the wake of digitization. The GIL summit will also discuss and provide insights on the future of technology and business in Japan through the panel discussion with industry leaders in Japan.

The afternoon session will showcase innovative Think Tanks along with thought-provoking breakout sessions. Frost & Sullivan's industry experts will provide insights based on the latest market trends in Healthcare, Energy, and Mobility, discussing various pilots and commercial implementations. They will also discuss key challenges, creating sustainable business models for various industries, as well as explore the role and impact of Artificial Intelligence on businesses in the future.

The GIL Japan summit promises to be a remarkable journey to visionary innovation and will pave the roadmap for Japan's economic evolution. To learn more about this conference, please visit: https://ww2.frost.com/event/calendar/digital-transformation-maturity-model-and-well-defined-roadmap-japan/

Asia Research News is the media partner for this event.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

