

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday despite the overnight gains on Wall Street as the fall in crude oil prices weighed on the energy sector. Investors are also cautious following media reports that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, has come under FBI scrutiny in its Russia probe.



Crude oil futures plunged nearly 5 percent on Thursday after news that OPEC agreed to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, while investors had been hoping for deeper production cuts.



The Australian market is declining despite the overnight gains on Wall Street, with the plunge in crude oil prices and weak commodity prices dragging down energy and mining stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 39.20 points or 0.68 percent to 5,750.40, off a low of 5,747.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 38.50 points or 0.66 percent to 5,790.30.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 3 percent, Oil Search is down more than 2 percent and Santos is declining almost 2 percent.



The major miners are also lower. BHP Billiton is losing more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining more than 4 percent.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent.



Bucking the trend, retail stocks are rebounding. JB Hi-Fi is rising more than 2 percent, while Harvey Norman and Super Retail Group are advancing almost 2 percent each.



SurfStitch shares are suspended from trading until at least the end of August after the embattled online sports retailer was hit by a A$100 million shareholder class action lawsuit.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid weak commodity prices. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7456, down from US$0.7491 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, with the fall in crude oil prices and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 21.06 points or 0.11 percent to 19,792.07, off a low of 19,756.92 in early trades.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 3 percent and JXTG Holdings is lower by 0.3 percent after crude oil prices plunged overnight.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing 1 percent, Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Toshiba is unchanged, while Sony is rising 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.2 percent and Honda is down 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Dowa Holdings is rising more than 4 percent, Teijin is advancing almost 3 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is up more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is down more than 2 percent, Sumco Corp. and Sumitomo Chemical are lower by 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan gained 0.4 percent on year in April. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.2 percent in March.



Core consumer prices were up 0.3 percent on year - shy of forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.The increase marked the fourth consecutive monthly rise after more than a year of downturn.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.7 percent on year in April. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent, and was down from 0.8 percent in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan and Malaysia are also lower, while Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday for the sixth straight session, partly due to upbeat earnings news from some big-name retailers. Traders also continued to respond positively to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which included an outline of a plan to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.



The Dow rose 70.53 points or 0.3 percent to 21,082.95, the Nasdaq advanced 42.23 points or 0.7 percent to 6,205.26 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.68 points or 0.4 percent to 2,415.07.



The major European markets turned in a relatively lackluster performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures plunged Thursday, despite news that OPEC has agreed to extend its supply quota plan. Crude for July delivery plunged $2.46 or 4.8 percent to close at $48.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX