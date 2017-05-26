

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 10-day low of 1.2867 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day low of 143.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2940 and 144.72, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 0.8696 and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2535 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8662 and 1.2589, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.27 against the greenback, 142.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.23 against the franc.



