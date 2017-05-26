

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 10-day high of 1.2867 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2940.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1185 and 0.9745 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1209 and 0.9730, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 0.7007 and 1.3497 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7022 and 1.3485, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 0.69 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



