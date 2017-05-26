

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Changzhou Xinbei District Commission of CCP announced late Thursday that AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAY.PK, AACAF.PK) agreed to invest $500 million in setting up an optical lens factory in Changzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone.



The company formally inked an agreement on May 16 that calls for an investment of $500 million in establishing a facility for the production of high-performance optical lenses.



Government officials from the city of Changzhou, as well as members of Changzhou National Hi-Tech District's top management attended the signing ceremony.



The high-performance optical lens production facility, established by AAC Technologies with a registered capital of $168 million, will focus on the production, research and development of new electronic components and ultra-precision molds, including high-performance optical lens.



The facility is expected to increase revenue by more than 10 billion yuan or about $1.45 billion over the next five years.



AAC Technologies is a provider of integrated micro component solutions for the communications and consumer electronics markets, providing customers with innovative technology solutions in acoustics, haptics, wireless R&F and optics.



The company has 20 R&D centers, over 800 senior R&D engineers and more than 1,726 patents. It generated sales of nearly $2.0 billion for 2016.



