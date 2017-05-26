

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to an 8-day high of 143.69 against the pound and a 3-day high of 124.87 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 144.72 and 125.34, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 111.54 and 114.51 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.83 and 114.89, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 2-day highs of 78.18 and 82.67 from yesterday's closing quotes of 78.52 and 82.90, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 141.00 against the pound, 123.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the franc, 76.00 against the kiwi and 81.00 against the loonie.



