ARYZTA AG / Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Board Renewal

Zurich/Switzerland, 26 May 2017

As part of ongoing Board refreshment and renewal, ARYZTA today announces the addition of James B. (Jim) Leighton to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is subject to approval by ARYZTA shareholders at its upcoming AGM (6 December 2017).

