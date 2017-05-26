sprite-preloader
Freitag, 26.05.2017

26.05.2017 | 07:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ARYZTA AG: Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Board Renewal

ARYZTA AG / Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Board Renewal . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich/Switzerland, 26 May 2017

As part of ongoing Board refreshment and renewal, ARYZTA today announces the addition  of James B. (Jim) Leighton to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is subject to approval by ARYZTA shareholders at its upcoming AGM (6 December 2017).

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:


  
Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2107798/800548.pdf)


Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

ARYZTA AG
Talacker 41 Zurich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0043238366;



