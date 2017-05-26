ARYZTA AG / Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Board Renewal . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Zurich/Switzerland, 26 May 2017
As part of ongoing Board refreshment and renewal, ARYZTA today announces the addition of James B. (Jim) Leighton to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is subject to approval by ARYZTA shareholders at its upcoming AGM (6 December 2017).
