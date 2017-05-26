Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 26/05/2017 / 12:35 UTC+8 *UEC has successfully finished the second stage of the brand * *new PD-14 civil aero engine's flight tests* _Moscow, 25th May 2017 Press-release_ *Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC) has successfully finished the second stage of the flight tests of the brand-new PD-14 commercial turbofan engine. * PD-14 is a new generation engine, which is developed by UEC for powering MC-21 airliner. The most up-to-date technologies and materials, including the composites, are extensively used in the engine. This is the first engine for the commercial airliners successfully designed and developed in modern Russia. The PD-14 flight tests were conducted on Il-76 flying testbed at the Flight Research Institute named after M.M.Gromov in Zhukovsky, Moscow region. The principal aim of the trials was to confirm the workability of the engine in different altitude and speed conditions in which it is to be operated on MC-21 airliner, as well as the assessment of the level of the operational performance. "These trials have become an important milestone of the program making possible to start the certification trials of PD-14 engine on the flying testbed and the flight trials of the engines on MC-21 airplane, - says *Alexander Artyukhov,* UEC Director General. The reliability of the engine's and its sytems' work in all tested flight modes, as well as the inflight starting capabilities were confirmed. _UEC (United Engine Corporation, part of the Rostec State Corporation) is specializing in the development, serial production, service & support of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and naval applications, as well for the oil & gas industry and power generation. _ Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VPTDKAQMDV [1] Document title: UEC has successfully finished the second stage of the brand new PD-14 civil aero engine's flight tests 26/05/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d3a63d3b2ddf530a5cfffc1c8d4bb06a&application_id=577667&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

