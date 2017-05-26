

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft announced the launch of luxury black car service, Lyft Lux and Lux SUV, in comparison to black luxury car services that rival Uber originally launched with.



With Lyft Lux, passengers will be able to book a black car or luxury black SUV from the Lyft app.



The two premium ride hailing options will be available beginning in 20 markets. The company will roll out the service in five initial markets, where demand for premium ride options can be expected more, including Chicago, LA, NYC, SF and San Jose.



The drivers for the service will need to face more complex process of getting approval than the standard procedure for signing up to drive Lyft. It includes both a geographic requirement as well as a higher, more specific standard for vehicles.



The company has given a specific list of eligible car models, which must be at least a 2011 model year or newer, exterior needs to be black and in excellent condition, with leather or leather-like seating. The vehicles for Lux SUV option must be able to seat at least 6 riders comfortably. The driver rating needs to be at 4.7 stars or above.



The eligible car models include a Porsche Cayenne, a Tesla Model X, a Rolls Royce Ghost or many other models from Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and BMW.



Driving for Lux and Lux SUV will result in higher fares. Drivers can expect to earn around three to five times the fare of ordinary Lyft rides, and nearly double the fare of Lyft Premier rides.



'Your black car is your moneymaker. You keep it clean on the inside and polished on the outside. It's always in tip-top shape. You even have a preferred air freshener scent. Because a nicer car should earn you more cash. With Lyft Lux, you get paid more for driving a black car or SUV. Just apply. If you're approved, we'll set you up with passengers who want to pay a little more for a nicer ride,' the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX