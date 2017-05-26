sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,38 Euro		-0,343
-1,74 %
WKN: 919493 ISIN: NO0003078800 Ticker-Symbol: TGC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,393
19,507
09:14
19,41
19,49
09:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA2,136-0,65 %
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA19,38-1,74 %