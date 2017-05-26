Eight Agencies Within The Swedish Government Turn To Technology Business Management (TBM) To Manage Their Technology Investments

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Apptio, the business management system of record for hybrid IT, today announced that it has added eight Swedish government agencies to its growing customer base. These agencies, representing more than $500M USD in technology-related spending, have decided to leverage Technology Business Management (TBM) best practices to manage, optimise and benchmark these technology investments. Building on the IT modernisation practices of their colleagues in the private sector, the Swedish Givernment is adopting TBM in the footsteps of more than 360 leading commercial organizations worldwide.

The Swedish agencies leveraging Apptio's cloud-based Cost Transparency application include: ESV (Swedish National Financial Management Authority), Försäkringskassan (Swedish Social Insurance Agency), Kronofogden (Swedish Enforcement Administration), CSN (Swedish National Board of Student Aid), Bolagsverket (Swedish Companies Registration Office), Arbetsformedlingen (Swedish Public Employment Service), Migrationsverket (Swedish Migration Agency) and Tillvaxtverket (Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth).

Like many public sector organisations, these agencies needed a way to compare all of their IT spending with a standard cost model. Transparency into these costs will provide each agency with a way to understand the factors driving their technology costs so they can make informed decisions related to their spend. Apptio's TBM applications come with an industry standard model for measuring IT costs built-in. Armed with the insights derived from TBM, these agencies plan to lower their operations & maintenance costs to free up resources to invest in digitalisation, modernisation and enhancement. Leveraging the ATUM model will also allow these agencies to benchmark their IT investments amongst each other.

"We decided to implement TBM because we needed a full view of our IT investments across our varying business services and projects," said Stefan Olowsson (CIO Försäkringskassan). "The industry has changed over the years and we now have the opportunity to drive more digitalisation and become more efficient. We're excited to use the insights we see with TBM to help reach our goals."

Without Apptio's TBM applications, many organisations and agencies turn to spreadsheets to manage IT spend, which lacks the capabilities government agencies need to have a holistic view of their costs. Agency to agency benchmarking is an impossible task without standards that allow apple to apple comparisons. In addition to these Swedish agencies, Apptio works with public sector organisations global including several US, European and Australian federal agencies.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Swedish public sector and providing them with a standard IT spending model they can rely on," said Sunny Gupta, CEO at Apptio. "Public sector organisations across the globe are tasked with spending tax-payers' money wisely and, with TBM, these IT leaders can ensure tax-payers are seeing the value of their investment. We look forward to helping the Swedish government move toward their digitalisation goals with proven best practices that have been implemented in the private sector and seeing the innovation that comes from it."

For more information about Apptio's cloud-based applications, please visit http://apptio.com/products

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers, including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100, choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

