Cannes Film Festival 2017: de GRISOGONO "Love On The Rocks" High Jewellery Collection and Eden Roc Party

CANNES, France, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A declaration of love for the women who inspire

de GRISOGONO and for the stones that magnify their beauty

THE COLLECTION

Love, a complex feeling mingling attraction, desire and magnetic force, is expressed through each of the de GRISOGONO High Jewellery creations. It embodies the subtle interaction between the creativity, the preciousness and the genealogy of stones, and the women who inspire the Geneva jeweller.

The curtain rises on the 70th Cannes International Film Festival and on the jewellery creations from the Maison de GRISOGONO. Through a High Jewellery collection featuring more than 60 audacious unique creations, de GRISOGONO declares its unconditional love for the world's finest stones. Glittering centre stones, transformed from their rough state by cutting and polishing, are masterfully showcased in dazzling settings.

This profound love of stones has epitomised the philosophy of de GRISOGONO, as well as that of its founder and creative director, Fawaz Gruosi, for 24 years.

THE PARTY

There is a precious, unspoilt place, whose shores looking out towards to the Léran islands have borne silent witness to the most stunning love stories. Naturally radiating a blend of glamour and sensuality, the Eden Roc cliff faces dotted with glittering rocks naturally evoke the rough stones boldly cut by the Maison de GRISOGONO.

The most festive and eagerly awaited event on the Cannes scene during the Festival, the de GRISOGONO soirée featured the most beautiful women, some of the rarest ethical gemstones, and some of the world's most daring creations.

To finish the night in a blaze of glory, guests were treated to a private concert of Jessie J, top of the world's music charts singer.

