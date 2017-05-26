SafeCharge Customers to Accept Card Payments in the U.S. Through Partnership With Chase

LONDON, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership enables SafeCharge customers to accept card payments in the US at domestic rates and with maximised acceptance rates

SafeCharge (LON:SCH), a leading payments technology company, today announced a partnership to process payments in the United States through Chase, a global leader in card processing.

Through the partnership, SafeCharge customers will benefit from card processing under domestic conditions. For the consumer, this means a smoother payment experience and a greater likelihood of a transaction being accepted.

Chase serves more than 250,000 merchants and 560,000 locations across the United States. The company processed 16.88bn transactions in 2016 and this, according to Nilson, makes them the third largest acquirer in the US, representing around 20% of the market.

SafeCharge's proprietary payments platform includes a gateway, a card issuer and acquirer itself meaning it connects directly to all the major card brands including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and China Union Pay. SafeCharge's global payments platform is available in 4 continents providing cross border businesses diversified acquiring options to choose from in order to optimise their payment acceptance rate.

"The US is one of the biggest markets in the world. The Federal Reserve estimates that US credit and debit card payments were worth almost $6 trillion in 2016.There's a growing requirement from both consumers and merchants to accommodate cross-border payment acceptance, boosting conversion and enhancing the customer experience," said David Avgi, CEO, SafeCharge.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (LSE: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuance to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014.

