Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-05-26 08:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Šiauliu Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes st. 149, Šiauliai.



On 27 March 2017, the Bank provided a binding offer to acquire a loan portfolio with the carrying amount of EUR 30 million issued by the credit institution under the legislation of the Republic of Lithuania. The offer has expired and no agreement has been signed with the portfolio seller.



Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius



Director of Department for Development of Financial Services Mindaugas Rudys shall provide additional information and is available on tel. +370 5 2487 820