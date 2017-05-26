

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Publishing firm Informa plc (INFMF, INF.L) reported continued improvement in its operating performance through the first four months of 2017 and re-confirmed full year expectations, in a trading update to coincide with its Annual General Meeting in London.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, said,'We continue to make good progress in 2017, benefiting from our strengthened operating capabilities, increased scale and international breadth. We remain on track for a fourth consecutive year of growth in revenue, earnings and cashflow.'



The company noted that trading in the Academic Publishing Division remains steady, with good growth in Journals balanced by some areas of weakness in our Books portfolio.



