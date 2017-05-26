

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) said that it has exchanged contracts for the sale of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet, to clients of BMO Real Estate Partners for 80 million pounds, having transformed the retail offer since acquisition and significantly increased rents.



The retail parks, covering a total of 24,900 m2, are located in Kent in the South East of England and benefit from a strong line-up of homeware retailers including Homebase, Wren, Tapi, SCS and Dunelm.



The sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5% and is slightly below December 2016 book value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX