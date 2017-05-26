

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc. (EDIN.L) reported that its return on ordinary activities after taxation for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2017 rose to 191.29 million pounds from 59.62 million pounds last year. Return per basic ordinary share grew to 97.8 pence from 30.5 pence last year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation rose to 201.88 million pounds from 69.72 million pounds in the previous year.



For the year ended 31 March 2017, the company's net asset value (NAV) total return was +14.1% with debt at par whilst the Company's benchmark index returned +22.0%. For the same period the NAV with debt at market returned +14.4% and the share price total return (with dividends reinvested) was +11.2%.



The Company's share price ended the year at 713.5 pence, an increase of 7.3% from the previous year end price of 665 pence.



For the year to 31 March 2017 the Board had declared three interim dividends of 5.4 pence (2016: 5.2p) and recommends a final dividend of 9.15 pence (2016: 8.75p) per share. This increases the total dividend to 25.35 pence for the year, an increase of 1.0 pence on last year's total dividend of 24.35 pence. The total dividend increase of 4.1% is in excess of the annual increase in the Retail Price Index of 3.1%, and demonstrates the Company's commitment to its long-term objective of providing income growth which exceeds the rate of inflation. The final dividend, which is subject to approval by shareholders, will be paid on 21 July 2017 to shareholders on the Company's register on 23 June 2017.



