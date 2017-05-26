Yuzhou Properties ranked 36th in "2017 Best 50 China Real Estate Listed Companies with Strongest Comprehensive Strengths"

HONG KONG, May 26, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - One of China's top 40 real estate enterprises, Yuzhou Properties Company Limited ("Yuzhou Properties" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group"; stock code: 01628.HK), is pleased to announce that "2017 China Real Estate Listed Companies Evaluation Results Conference and Listed Real Estate Enterprises Summit" was held in Hong Kong. The Summit was organized by China Real Estate Association and China Real Estate Appraisal. Yuzhou Properties once again ranked the 36th in "2017 Best 50 China Real Estate Listed Companies with Strongest Comprehensive Strengths" and the 2nd in "2017 Best 5 China Real Estate Listed Companies with Business Performances".2017 China Real Estate Listed Companies Evaluation ranks the enterprises' comprehensive strengths based on the seven major aspects, including company scale, risk management, profitability, growth potential, operating performance, innovation ability and social responsibility respectively. The announcement of the results helps listed companies to understand their strengths and positions within the industry, provides enterprise information with reference value to the government, banks, financial institutions and customers, and enhances public awareness of well-performed listed companies. With its excellent strengths and prudent business model, Yuzhou Properties is highly recognized in the industry and the ranking in "2017 Best 5 China Real Estate Listed Companies with Best Business Performances" rose from the third of last year to the second in 2017.In 2016, Yuzhou Properties' contracted sales, total revenue and profit reached new highs. The Group overfulfilled the upward-adjusted contracted sales target of 2016, and achieved a year-on-year growth of 65.54% to reach RMB23,205,730,000. Total revenue increased by 31.77% year-on-year to RMB13,671,830,000. Gross profit increased by 33.69% year-on-year to RMB4,958,910,000, with a gross margin of 36.27%, which was leading in the industry. In 2017, the Group maintained last year's favorable growth momentum. Its contracted sales for the first four months reached RMB14 billion, realizing nearly 50% of the annual sales target of RMB30 billion. For the land reserves, the Group has successfully acquired 6 premium land plots in Tongan District of Xiamen, High-tech Zone in Wujiang District of Suzhou; Xia Bei Cun of Zhangzhou, Longwen District of Zhangzhou, and Jinnan District of Tianjin, representing an increase in land reserves of 461,000 sq.m..The honor, the second place of "2017 Best 5 China Real Estate Listed Companies with Business Performances", demonstrated the outstanding performance of Yuzhou Properties in terms of operation management and strategic orientation. Adhering to the strategic concept of "Region-focused Dedication to Outperform Domestic Peers", the Group has fully formed a nationwide strategic layout covering the five major areas, namely Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim Region, Pearl River Delta, Central China and West Straits Zone, and has established the strategic target of reaching the scale of RMB100 billion by 2020. In 2016, Yuzhou Properties moved its headquarter to Shanghai, and the "Yuzhou Properties Shanghai Branding Event and Yuzhou Noble Mansion Launch Ceremony" was successfully held in April this year, demonstrating that the Group has taken an essential step in evolving from a regional leading enterprise to a national leader.With the supports of outstanding operating performance and sound financial performance, Yuzhou Properties not only has received recognition from investors, but also has been favored by the major investment institutions. More than 10 insitutions including BOCI, CIMB, Citi, ABCI, CMBl, Credit Suisse and Industrial Securities ranked Yuzhou Properties as "Outperform" or "Buy", among which, Huatai raised the target price of Yuzhou Properties to HKD4.1, and upgraded its ratings to "Buy".About Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (01628.HK)Yuzhou Properties Company Limited is a national property developer, which is based in Shanghai and continuously expands its business in eight core cities. Yuzhou Properties strives to become a leading property developer in China with a well-defined expansion strategy as Based in Yangtze River Region, Lead West Strait and Expand Nationwide Coverage.Established in 1994, Yuzhou Properties specializes in the development of high quality residential, retail and commercial projects. As at 31 Dec 2016, the Company had 68 projects under various stages of development in Xiamen, Fuzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, Nanjing, Hefei, Hangzhou, Quanzhou, Zhangzhou, Longyan, Bengbu and Hong Kong. Sites measuring a total GFA of over 9.54 million sq. m. are under development or held for future development, Yangtze River Delta Region, West Strait Economic Zone, Bohai Rim Region and Central Region accounting of 53%, 36%, 5% and 6% respectively. Known for its outstanding product quality and diversified product portfolio, strong brand awareness and its experienced management team, Yuzhou Properties has been named "Top 100 China Real Estate Enterprises" for eleven years in a row; and Top 50 China Real Estate Enterprises from 2011 to 2017.For more information about Yuzhou Properties, please visit the Company's website:http://www.xmyuzhou.com.cn. 