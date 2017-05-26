

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. (SPX.L) announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Chromalox, Inc. from Irving Place Capital for a cash-free, debt-free consideration of $415 million or 319 million pounds.



Chromalox is a USA based provider of electrical products, systems and solutions for industrial process heating and temperature management. In the year 2016, Chromalox recorded revenues of $201 million, and EBITDA of $43 million. Around two thirds of its sales are recurring revenue. It has five manufacturing facilities; three in North America, one in France and one in China.



Chromalox is led by a strong, long-serving executive team who will remain with the business post acquisition.



It is expected that Chromalox will expand Spirax-Sarco's total addressable market by 2.1 billion pounds to 7.9 billion pounds. It will form part of the Spirax Sarco business group and be reported as a separate segment within that business.



The purchase consideration will be financed from new debt facilities supplied by existing banks.



Completion is subject to regulatory approval of the transaction by the merger control authority in the USA. These conditions are expected to be satisfied during the current quarter.



