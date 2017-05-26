sprite-preloader
Freitag, 26.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Sectra Strengthens Presence in Canada

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity companySectra(STO: SECT B) has established a new direct sales operation entitled Sectra Canada Inc. An increased local presence will enable Sectra to focus and tailor its offerings to the specific workflow requirements of the Canadian market. The office will be located in Toronto and is expected to be operational by September 2017.

"To expand in the Canadian market is part of our long-term growth plan. Canada has some unique healthcare challenges that we are prepared to address with our flexible and intuitive software. Sectra has highly-satisfied customers in Canada, but we still have a relatively small market share. This is something we believe we can improve through increased local presence," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

Kjetil Nilsen has been appointed President of Sectra Canada. Mr. Nilsen has a fifteen-year background in medical IT of which ten have been at Sectra.

"Kjetil has extensive experience within medical imaging IT and has managed several of Scandinavia's largest installations. His industry knowledge and leadership experience give him the background needed to grow our Canadian operations," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

Meet Sectra in Canada at:

eHealth in Toronto, June 4-7
Ontario Association of Radiology Managers in Orangeville, September 13-15

Read more about Sectra and our solutions atsectra.com/medical

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,
CEO and President SectraAB,
46-(0)-705-23-52-27

Mikael Anden,
President of Sectra North America,
+1-203-685-1485

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-strengthens-presence-in-canada,c2273448

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/sectra/i/kjetil-nilsen--president-of-sectra-canada,c2151906

Kjetil Nilsen, President of Sectra Canada


© 2017 PR Newswire