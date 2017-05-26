Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 26-May-2017 / 08:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release* CHANGES TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF JSC HALYK BANK 26 May, 2017, Almaty As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank') No.30 dated 19 May 2017 Mr. Aivar Bodanov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board, resigned at his own initiative effective from 20 May 2017. -Ends- *For further information, please contact:* *Halyk Bank* Kasenova Mira +7 727 259 04 30 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4234 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 577679 26-May-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)