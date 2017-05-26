

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended April, though marginally, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The jobless rate edged up to 4.6 percent in the February to April period from 4.5 percent in the January to March period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 4.4 percent.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 209,000 in the three-month period to April from 206,800 in the previous three-month period.



The employment rate also increased to 58.6 percent from 58.4 percent.



