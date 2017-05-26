sprite-preloader
26.05.2017 | 10:01
PR Newswire

CRU Insight: A Granular Analysis of China's Housing Market

LONDON, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Residential real estate is a key driver of the Chinese economic outlook and, particularly, the outlook for metals demand.

China is a large, diverse country and focusing on measures of the housing market at only the national level can mask important trends within the country. Thus, in order to better track the development of China's residential real estate market, CRU's Economics team analyses residential real estate by three tiers of city.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Chinas-Housing-Market

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU


