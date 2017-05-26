Pegasus Food Futures Finalises Plans for New Abu Dhabi Facility

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus Food Futures, who launched just last month, are now announcing the finalisation of their Abu Dhabi facility.

The organisation is aimed at providing solutions to global food supply challenges through operations and innovations in livestock, feed stock and food production.

Plans for their new facility in Abu Dhabi have been sealed and it is due to open in September. The large-scale greenhouses are primarily for mint production and supply to the UAE initially and then beyond to international markets.

The benefit of this facility is that, large quantities of mint will harvest just 15 days after initial planting. The current plan is for Pegasus Food Futures to deliver 6 tonnes of mint to the UAE per day.

Pegasus Food Futures Chief Executive Officer, Mahmood Almas commented on the launch of the new facility: "Just weeks after our launch, we are excited to finalise the plans for our Abu Dhabi facility. This is a major milestone in our mission to positively impact global food security."

The issue of food security in the UAE is high given the geographical and geological challenges of the region. The region is rated the fourth lowest in the Food Sustainability Index[1] out of 25 countries taking into account sustainable agriculture, food loss and waste, and nutritional challenges. The UAE ranked second to last in the Index when it came to sustainable agriculture with key challenges, including water scarcity, land use and biodiversity.

Almas went on to say, "Pegasus Food Futures understands the challenges faced by the region when it comes to sustainable agriculture. Large-scale greenhouses provide solutions and will help see the UAE's global rankings increase.

"Today's announcement is one of many advancements to come from Pegasus Food Futures in the UAE and global marketplace."

[1] http://foodsustainability.eiu.com