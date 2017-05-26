Lights On! It's Time to Shine for Super-sized Vivid Sydney

Image gallery of Vivid Sydney available here

SYDNEY, May26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Sydney will bathe Sydney in breathtaking colour and a dizzying array of special effects as the world's largest festival of light, music, and ideas switches on for 23 nights from 6pm tonight, 26 May 2017.

Featuring seven light precincts and more than 90 large scale light installations and projections, Vivid Sydney will run bigger, bolder, and brighter until 17 June.

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said, "It's all systems go as the city becomes a massive, creative canvas from tonight, with art and technology coming together to present awe-inspiring creations conjured by some of the world's leading creative minds and technology innovators."

"Visitors to Vivid Sydney come for the lights and stay for the sights of this great State. In 2016, Vivid Sydney welcomed a record-breaking 2.31 million attendees. In 2017, we're hoping to surpass last year's massive AUS$110 million injection into our State's visitor economy," he said.

More than 180 local and international artists have created the light installations and projections for Vivid Sydney, including The Rocks,Campbell's Cove, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Taronga Zoo, Martin Place, Darling Harbour and festival debutante, Barangaroo (South).

Projections will illuminate iconic buildings and landmarks throughout the city including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia as well as the organic backdrops of enormous trees and natural rockscapes in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

The ultimate canvas, the Sails of the Sydney Opera House will feature Audio Creatures, an indescribable world of colour and light, featuring imaginary sea creatures lurking deep in the harbour and shimmering plant life.

Special effects and animations are found at every turn, from the ground below visitors' feet at Barangaroo (South), to Darling Harbour's Magicians of the Mist, a 50 metre high water fountain featuring 40 metre high projections, lasers, fireworks, flame and a dramatic soundtrack.

North of the harbour, a steampunk waterworld themed adventure awaits in Chatswood, while giant illuminated lanterns of endangered animals are sparking conversations about conservation at Taronga Zoo.

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of Vivid Sydney Sandra Chipchase said, "Over the next 23 days, visitors can take their pick of hundreds of events, including more than 284 Vivid Ideas discussions and creative forums in 59 venues, that will explore our creative future, or more than 390 Vivid Music performances in more than 40 venues, featuring a range of genres from indie folk and electronic music to musical theatre and jazz."

Festival highlights include:

Light

Lighting the Sails: Audio Creatures: The Sails of the World-Heritage listed Sydney Opera House will be brought to life by Audio Creatures : a series of imaginary creatures curated and designed by visionary director Ash Bolland. Audio Creatures will feature morphing and mesmeric marine creatures and plant life, cut with sleek futuristic technology across the iconic Sails. Audio Creatures will be set to a bespoke soundtrack by Brazilian electronic producer Amon Tobin .

The Sails of the World-Heritage listed Opera House will be brought to life by : a series of imaginary creatures curated and designed by visionary director Ash Bolland. will feature morphing and mesmeric marine creatures and plant life, cut with sleek futuristic technology across the iconic Sails. will be set to a bespoke soundtrack by Brazilian electronic producer . Organic Vibrations: Australian contemporary artist Julia Gorman and French collective Danny Rose will create a new artwork projected onto the heritage-listed facade of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA). The installation will use projection-mapping techniques to bring to life images originally made by Gorman in watercolour, oils, and marker pen depicting sinuous lines and colours inspired by the natural world. (The Rocks)

Australian contemporary artist and French collective will create a new projected onto the heritage-listed facade of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA). The installation will use projection-mapping techniques to bring to life images originally made by Gorman in watercolour, oils, and marker pen depicting sinuous lines and colours inspired by the natural world. (The Rocks) Magicians of the Mist : Fantastical fountains, flame jets, lasers, music, fireworks and walls of water show the power of creativity and innovation in this spectacular projection. (Darling Harbour)

: Fantastical fountains, flame jets, lasers, music, fireworks and walls of water show the power of creativity and innovation in this spectacular projection. (Darling Harbour) Trapdoor : Discover what optical illusions are in store if you dare to step onto this fantastical floor mural that tells otherworldly stories of Barangaroo. (Barangaroo South)

: Discover what optical illusions are in store if you dare to step onto this fantastical floor mural that tells otherworldly stories of Barangaroo. (Barangaroo South) Electric Forest : The forest comes to life as never before, from wild hanging fruits to schools of fish, when you enter this strange world of illuminated plants, illusions and a psycho-acoustic soundtrack. (The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney)

: The forest comes to life as never before, from wild hanging fruits to schools of fish, when you enter this strange world of illuminated plants, illusions and a soundtrack. (The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney) Lights for the Wild : Shine a light on the plight of endangered animals with your interactive wristband and gaze in amazement at the beauty of these majestic, giant illuminated lanterns- you can even step into the mouth of PJ the Port Jackson Shark! (Taronga Zoo)

: Shine a light on the plight of endangered animals with your interactive wristband and gaze in amazement at the beauty of these majestic, giant illuminated lanterns- you can even step into the mouth of PJ the Port Jackson Shark! (Taronga Zoo) Steampunk Waterworld: Peer into an incredible submerged steampunk water world of lights, sounds and special effects at the Reflection Pool in The Concourse. (Chatswood)

Music

Curve Ball : Creatives, artists and musicians join forces to deliver this immersive, large scale, live music audio and visual spectacular combining quality dance music and stunning visuals. ( 3-10 pm Sunday 11 June, Carriageworks).

: Creatives, artists and musicians join forces to deliver this immersive, large scale, live music audio and visual spectacular combining quality dance music and stunning visuals. ( pm Sunday 11 June, Carriageworks). Hidden Sydney - The Glittering Mile : The roller coaster ride into the story of Kings Cross and the colourful cast of characters from its gritty, glittery past. (25 May-18 June, The World Bar, Kings Cross).

: The roller coaster ride into the story of Kings Cross and the colourful cast of characters from its gritty, glittery past. (25 May-18 June, The World Bar, Kings Cross). Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker) Presents Missing Link : The charismatic hit-maker returns, premieres new material and resurrecting old favourites in an ambitious in-the-round performance. (1-3 June, Sydney Opera House).

: The charismatic hit-maker returns, premieres new material and resurrecting old favourites in an ambitious in-the-round performance. (1-3 June, Opera House). Dappled Cities: One of the most beloved indie bands to emerge from Sydney over the past two decades presents new album IIIII (pronounced five), complete with immersive lighting spectacle in this one-off concert. (4 June, City Recital Hall)

Ideas

Game-Changer Talks Series : Hear from the creative forces shaping our world and lives, including Buzzfeed founder, CEO and media visionary Jonah Peretti . (28 May, City Recital Hall); influential Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone (28 May, City Recital Hall) and iconic American artist Shepard Fairey (17 June, Sydney Town Hall). Fairey, the artist behind the Barack Obama HOPE campaign, will also create a public mural in the heart of Sydney's CBD during the festival, while an exhibition of his music-themed works is on display at Darling Quarter.

: Hear from the creative forces shaping our world and lives, including Buzzfeed founder, CEO and media visionary . (28 May, City Recital Hall); influential Academy Award-winning director (28 May, City Recital Hall) and iconic American artist (17 June, Sydney Town Hall). Fairey, the artist behind the Barack Obama HOPE campaign, will also create a public mural in the heart of CBD during the festival, while an exhibition of his music-themed works is on display at Darling Quarter. The Sunrise Conference : Delve deep into the future of technology, business and innovative start-up ecosystems at this enlightening forum.(31 May)

: Delve deep into the future of technology, business and innovative start-up ecosystems at this enlightening forum.(31 May) Semi Permanent : Hear about our innovation future straight from the source in a series of interactive, immersive experiences with world leading innovators from Getty Images, Nike, Uber, Google and more. (25-27 May)

: Hear about our innovation future straight from the source in a series of interactive, immersive experiences with world leading innovators from Getty Images, Nike, Uber, Google and more. (25-27 May) Clipped Music Video Festival : Learn from artists and filmmakers at this creative hub as they collaborate and debate and celebrate the art form of music videos. (3 June)

: Learn from artists and filmmakers at this creative hub as they collaborate and debate and celebrate the art form of music videos. (3 June) Good Design Festival : Join design luminaries, experience the best in all things design and celebrate the winners of the 2017 Good Design Awards and exhibition. (8-11 June)

: Join design luminaries, experience the best in all things design and celebrate the winners of the 2017 Good Design Awards and exhibition. (8-11 June) Rhodes: Creative : Explore tomorrow's technologies today with hands on activities including 3D printing and robotics. (28 May-16 June)

: Explore tomorrow's technologies today with hands on activities including 3D printing and robotics. (28 May-16 June) The Vivid Ideas Exchange: You name it, there's probably a session about it, debating and dissecting everything from fashion to placemaking, storytelling, ageism, marketing, health, innovation, big data and mixed reality. Events at the Vivid Ideas Exchange run every day from 10am to 5pm on Level 6, Museum Contemporary Art Australia throughout Vivid Sydney.

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is the world's largest festival of light, music and ideas, which for 23 nights - from Friday 26 May until Saturday 17 June-- transforms the Harbour City with its colourful creative canvas. Now in its ninth year, Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency. Vivid Sydney features large-scale light installations and projections (Vivid Light); music performances and collaborations (Vivid Music including Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House); and creative ideas, discussion and debate (Vivid Ideas), all celebrating Sydney as the creative hub of the Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.vividsydney.com

