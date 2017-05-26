Simpson Consulting (www.simpsonconsulting.ie) is a specialist Technology PR agency based in Ireland. It was established by Irish tech PR veteran Ronnie Simpson. Over a number of decades he has advised a Who's Who of Silicon Valley blue chip tech companies including Cisco, HP, Marketo and Salesforce as well as numerous indigenous Irish start-ups.

In 1995 after international experience as country manager for the world's largest PR firm, Edelman Worldwide, he founded Ireland's first Irish owned technology PR agency (Simpson Financial Technology PR). In 2015 he set up a new business, Ronnie Simpson Consulting to advise, at CxO level, selected technology focused clients and projects.

Current clients include web analytics company, StatCounter; Lero the Irish Software Research Centre; Irish Venture Capital Association; cloud transformation firm, Auxilion and treasury management systems specialist, Salmon Software.

Contact: ronnie@simpsonconsulting.ie

Web: www.simpsonconsulting.ie

Company: Ronnie Simpson Consulting Headquarters Address: Rectory Slopes, Herbert Rd Bray A98 W447 Ireland Main Telephone: 353 86 855 9410 Website: www.simpsonconsulting.ie Type of Organization: Private PR Industry: Public Relations/Investor Relations Key Executives: Founder: Ronnie Simpson Public Relations Contact: Ronnie Simpson Email: ronnie@simpsonconsulting.ie

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005001/en/