YouTeam is a b2b online platform that matches businesses with vetted software agencies, studios and engineers in Central and Eastern Europe.

Selecting a software supplier remains an extremely stressful, risky, and time-consuming endeavour. At the same time, the losses associated with underloaded and idle tech staff amount to an average of 10% of a typical software company costs.

YouTeam platform allows businesses choose their technology partners based on the talent they have available. The customers can hand-pick developers for their team before engaging the software houses that employ them.

Company: YouTeam Headquarters Address: 4th Floor, Aldgate Tower London E1 8FA United Kingdom Main Telephone: +442038687878 Website: www.youte.am Type of Organization: Private Industry: Human Resources Key Executives: CEO: Anton Mishchenko Investor Relations Contact: Anton Mishchenko Phone: +442038687878 Email: frontdesk@youteam.co.uk

