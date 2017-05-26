YouTeam is a b2b online platform that matches businesses with vetted software agencies, studios and engineers in Central and Eastern Europe.
Selecting a software supplier remains an extremely stressful, risky, and time-consuming endeavour. At the same time, the losses associated with underloaded and idle tech staff amount to an average of 10% of a typical software company costs.
YouTeam platform allows businesses choose their technology partners based on the talent they have available. The customers can hand-pick developers for their team before engaging the software houses that employ them.
|
Company:
|YouTeam
|
Headquarters Address:
|4th Floor, Aldgate Tower
|London E1 8FA
|United Kingdom
|
Main Telephone:
|+442038687878
|
Website:
|
www.youte.am
|
Type of Organization:
|Private
|Industry:
|Human Resources
|
Key Executives:
|
CEO: Anton Mishchenko
|
Investor Relations
|
Contact:
|Anton Mishchenko
|
Phone:
|+442038687878
|
Email:
|
frontdesk@youteam.co.uk
