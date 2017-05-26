Since its foundation in 1985, Salmon Software (www.salmonsoftware.ie) has focused on delivering world-class Treasury Management software. Its flagship Salmon Treasurer TMS enables you to record and manage your trades in several markets including, Money Markets, FX, Debt, Derivatives, Trade Finance, etc.

Its rich functionality includes intuitive cash management, sophisticated forecasting, encrypted electronic payments and integration with all other 3rd party systems including trading platforms, matching systems, rates vendors, ERP systems, etc.

Its highly skilled, multi-disciplined support and development team enables Salmon to deliver on time and on budget with a 100% fit including detailed reporting and dashboards.

Its commitment to R&D and innovation makes Salmon Treasurer one of the most sophisticated treasury tools in the world, incorporating cloud and mobile technology.

Company: Salmon Software Headquarters Address: Unit G2, Riverview Business Park, Nangor Road, Dublin Ireland Main Telephone: +353-1-460 5305 Website: http://salmonsoftware.ie/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: John Byrne Director: Gary Thomas Sales Contact: Gary Thomas Phone: +420 585 204 381 Email: gthomas@salmonsoftware.ie

