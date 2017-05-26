G5 Entertainment AB (publ) ("G5") is a developer and publisher of high quality free-to-play mobile games for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows-powered devices. More than 7 million people play G5's games in a month. G5, according to Deloitte, is one of the fastest growing tech companies in Sweden, an award that G5 has received for four consecutive years.

G5 develops and publishes games that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of experienced and novice players. G5's portfolio includes a number of popular games like Mahjong Journey®, Twin Moons Society®, Supermarket Mania Journey®, Survivors: the Quest®, Hidden City®, and The Secret Society®.

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under the ticker G5EN.

Company: G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Headquarters Address: Riddargatan 18 Stockholm 11451 Sweden Main Telephone: +46 8 411 11 15 Website: http://www.g5e.com Ticker/ISIN: G5EN(STO)/SE0001824004 Type of Organization: Public Industry: Electronic Games Earnings Release Dates: 1st Quarter: May 4, 2017 2nd Quarter: July 27, 2017 3rd Quarter: November 7, 2017 4th Quarter: February 16, 2018 Key Executives: CEO: Vlad Suglobov COO: Alik Tabunov CFO: Stefan Wikstrand Investor Relations Contact: Stefan Wikstrand Phone: +46 8 411 11 15 Email: investor@g5e.com Investor Relations Contact: Eric Vollmer Phone: +46 8 411 11 15 Email: investor@g5e.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005011/en/