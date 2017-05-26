

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against its major rivals in the Asian session on Friday, after an opinion poll showed that the lead of the Conservative party had narrowed considerably after the Manchester bomb attack.



The YouGov poll for the Times published on Thursday showed that the Tory lead over Labour had been cut to five points, with Tories at 43 percent and Labour at 38 percent.



The survey, carried out after the Manchester terror attack, showed a four point change since last week when the Conservatives lead over their rival was at nine points.



With just two weeks to go for polls, the survey cast uncertainty over the outcome of the election and brings in risk to Brexit talks.



The currency was also weighed by falling crude oil prices, after OPEC agreed to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, while investors had been hoping for deeper production cuts.



Investors are also cautious following media reports that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, has come under FBI scrutiny in its Russia probe.



The pound fell against its most major rivals on Thursday, after the U.K. GDP growth was revised down in the first quarter.



In Asian trading, the pound weakened to 1.2867 against the greenback, its lowest since May 16 and was down by 0.6 percent from Thursday's closing value of 1.2940. The pound is likely to target support around the 1.27 region.



The pound that closed Thursday's trading at 1.2589 against the Swiss franc weakened to more than a 6-week low of 1.2523. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.24 level.



The pound dipped to a 4-week low of 143.32 against the Japanese yen, compared to 144.72 hit late New York Thursday. The next possible support for the pound-yen pair is seen around the 140.5 mark.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that overall consumer prices in Japan gained 0.4 percent on year in April. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.2 percent in March.



Core consumer prices were up 0.3 percent on year - shy of forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The pound reversed from an early high of 0.8655 against the euro, touching near a 2-month low of 0.8711. If the pound extends slide, 0.885 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, U.S. durable goods orders for April, second estimate of GDP data for the first quarter and the University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for May are due in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX