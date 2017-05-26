

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets mostly closed lower on Friday, tracking the overnight plunge in crude oil prices. Investors also turned cautious following media reports that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, has come under FBI scrutiny in its Russia probe.



Crude oil futures plunged nearly 5 percent on Thursday after news that OPEC agreed to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, while investors had been hoping for deeper production cuts.



Chinese stocks eked out slight gains to close higher for the third straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.23 points or 0.07 percent to close at 3,110.06. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down 7.28 points or 0.03 percent to 25,623.50.



The Japanese market closed lower, tracking the fall in crude oil prices and a stronger yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index fell 126.29 points or 0.64 percent to close at 19,686.84, slightly off a low of 19,686.49.



The major exporters mostly closed lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba edged down less than 0.1 percent, Panasonic lost more than 1 percent and Canon dipped 0.3 percent, while Sony rose 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota lost 0.7 percent and Honda fell 1.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial slipped 0.9 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial declined 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex fell 2 percent and JXTG Holdings lost 0.2 percent after crude oil prices plunged overnight.



Australian shares closed lower for the first time in three days in a broad-based sell off. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 37.90 points or 0.65 percent to settle at 5,751.70 and the broader All Ordinaries Index lost 36.70 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 5,792.10.



Oil stocks declined after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search dipped 1.6 percent, Santos lost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum fell 2.7 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton fell 2 percent, Rio Tinto declined 1.8 percent and Fortescue Metals lost 4.5 percent.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac slipped 0.4 percent to 1.5 percent.



Seoul stocks extended gains from the previous sessions to close at a fresh record high on improved investor sentiment following the overnight gains on Wall Street. The benchmark KOSPI Index rose 12.37 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 2,355.30.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index added 7.10 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 7,441.57, led by gains in shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Sky Network Television.



Elsewhere in Asia, the Taiwan Weighted Index is edging down 0.06 percent, while Malaysia's KLSE Composite Index is losing 0.18 percent and Singapore's Straits Timex Index is down 0.26 percent. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index is rising 0.2 percent and India's Sensex is adding 0.70 percent.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday for the sixth straight session, partly due to upbeat earnings news from some big-name retailers. Traders also continued to respond positively to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The Dow rose 70.53 points or 0.3 percent to 21,082.95, the Nasdaq advanced 42.23 points or 0.7 percent to 6,205.26 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.68 points or 0.4 percent to 2,415.07.



