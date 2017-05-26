

26 May 2017



PayPoint plc (the Company)



DIRECTORATE CHANGE



Following the announcement on 12 May 2017, Neil Carson has today stepped down as a director of PayPoint plc. Neil was appointed to the board on 23 July 2014 and during this time served as chairman of the remuneration committee, and as senior independent director. In line with the previous announcement, upon Neil's departure, Rakesh Sharma becomes the chairman of the remuneration committee, and Giles Kerr, the senior independent director.



Nick Wiles, Chairman, said:



'On behalf of the board I would like to thank Neil for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours, and welcome Rakesh with whom the board looks forward to working closely'



There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rules 9.6.11.



