Grand City Properties S.A. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Grand City Properties S.A. Convening notice for General Meeting 26-May-2017 / 09:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.* _Société Anonyme_ Registered office: 24, Avenue Victor Hugo L-1750 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 165.560 *NOTICE TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS* All shareholders of GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice upon instruction of the board of directors of the Company (the '*Board of Directors*') that the *ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017 OF THE COMPANY* (the '*AGM*' or '*General Meeting*') will be held on 28 June 2017, at 11:00 a.m. (Central European Summer Time, '*CEST*') with the agenda as set out below at GSK Luxembourg S.A. 44, Avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg *AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE AGM* *1. *Presentation of the management report of the Board of Directors in respect of the statutory financial statements of the Company and in respect of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016. _No resolutions required._ 2. Presentation of the reports of the approved independent auditor of the Company in respect of the statutory financial statements of the Company and in respect of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016. _No resolutions required._ 3. Presentation and approval of the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ _'The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the Board of Directors and the report of the approved independent auditor of the Company, approves the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016, showing a statutory loss of EUR 5,124,000.'_ 4. Presentation and approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ _'The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the Board of Directors and the report of the approved independent auditor of the Company, approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016 showing a consolidated profit for the year of EUR 653,105,000.'_ 5. Resolution concerning the allocation of the statutory financial results for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016 and the approval of distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.6825 per share for the holders of record on 28 June 2017. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ _'The General Meeting notes and acknowledges the statutory loss of EUR 5,124,000 for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016 and resolves to carry it forward to the next financial year. The General Meeting resolves to approve the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.6825 per share for the holders of record on 28 June 2017.'_ 6. Discharge to be granted to the members of the Board of Directors in respect of the performance of their duties during the financial year ended on 31 December 2016. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ _'The General Meeting resolves to grant discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors in respect of the performance of their duties during the financial year ended on 31 December 2016.'_ 7. Resolution concerning the approval and renewal of the mandate of Mrs Simone Runge-Brandner, Mr Daniel Malkin and Mr Refael Zamir as members of the Board of Directors whose mandate will automatically expire on the date of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2019. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ 'The General Meeting approves the renewal of the mandate of Mrs Simone Runge-Brandner, Mr Daniel Malkin and Mr. Refael Zamir as members of the Board of Directors of the Company which will automatically expire on the date of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2019.' 8. Discharge to be granted to Fiduciaire Di Fino & Associés S.à r.l., registered with the RCSL under number B 103.178, in respect of the performance of its duties as _commissaire_ of the Company up until 31 December 2016. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ _'The General Meeting resolves to grant discharge to Fiduciaire Di Fino & Associés S.à r.l., registered with the RCSL under number B 103.178, in respect of the performance of its duties as _commissaire _up until 31 December 2016 and to release Fiduciaire Di Fino & Associés S.à r.l. from its office as _commissaire _with effect as of the end of the AGM.'_ 9. Renewal of the mandate of KPMG Luxembourg as approved independent auditor of the Company whose mandate will automatically expire on the date of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2018. _Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:_ 'The General Meeting resolves to renew the mandate of KPMG Luxembourg, société cooperative, having its registered office at 39, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, registered with the RCSL under number B 149133, as approved statutory auditor (cabinet de revision agréé) of the Company in relation to the statutory financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for a term which will expire at the end of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company called to approve the statutory financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ending on 31 December 2017._'_ *QUORUM AND MAJORITY REQUIREMENTS* There is no quorum of presence requirement for the AGM. The agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by shareholders duly present or represented. Each share is entitled to one vote. *SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS* At the date of convening of the AGM, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 15,378,888.30 and it is divided into 153,788,883 shares having a par value of EUR 0.10 each, all of which are fully paid up. *AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION* The following documents will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the registered office of the Company, 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L-1750 Luxembourg, starting on the day of publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg electronic gazette (_Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations _- RESA) and the Company's website at http://grandcityproperties.com/en/annual-general-meeting.html [1]: (a) this convening notice including the draft resolutions proposed to be adopted; (b) the total number of shares and attached voting rights issued by the Company as of the date of publication of this convening notice; (c) the Attendance and Proxy Form (as further mentioned below); (d) the management report of the Board of Directors in respect of the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016; (e) the report of the approved independent auditor of the Company in respect of and contained in the statutory financial statements of the Company and the report of the approved independent auditor of the Company in respect of and contained in the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016; and (f) the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016 and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016. *ATTENDANCE AND REGISTRATION PROCEDURES* Only shareholders who were holders of record of shares on the fourteenth (14th) day prior to the AGM at midnight, i.e., on 14 June 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (CEST) (the '*Record Date*') can register for, participate in and vote at the AGM. In order to attend the AGM, shareholders must provide the Company with (i) the Record Date Confirmation as indicated below, and (ii) the duly completed, dated and signed attendance and proxy form (the '*Attendance and Proxy Form*') as indicated below at the latest until 21 June 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (CEST). Record Date Confirmation: In order to be able to register for, participate in and vote at the AGM, shareholders are obliged to obtain a confirmation letter (the '*Record Date Confirmation*') issued by the depository bank that is safe-keeping their shares in the Company stating the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date. The Record Date Confirmation must be made in writing and sent by e-mail to agm2017@grandcity.lu or by postal services to 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L-1750 Luxembourg or by fax to +352 287 787 84. Attendance in person: Shareholders who plan to attend the AGM in person shall duly complete and sign the Attendance and Proxy Form which can be retrieved from the Company's website at http://grandcityproperties.com/en/annual-general-meeting.html specifying the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date. The dated and signed Attendance and Proxy Form shall be sent by e-mail to agm2017@grandcity.lu or by postal services to 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L-1750 Luxembourg or by fax to +352 287 787 84. Attendance by a proxyholder: Shareholders who are not able to attend the AGM in person may appoint a proxyholder to attend the AGM on their behalf. The

shareholder shall duly complete and sign the Attendance and Proxy Form which can be retrieved from the Company's website at http://grandcityproperties.com/en/annual-general-meeting.html specifying the number of shares held by the represented shareholder on the Record Date. The dated and signed Attendance and Proxy Form shall be sent by e-mail to agm2017@grandcity.lu or by postal services to 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L-1750 Luxembourg or by fax to +352 287 787 84. Please note that only persons who are shareholders of the Company at the Record Date, who have timely submitted the Record Date Confirmation and the Attendance and Proxy Form and who bring proof of their identity (valid passport or identity card) to the AGM shall have the right to participate in and vote at the AGM. *ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS* *Transfer of shares after the Record Date* Shareholders are hereby informed that exercise of voting rights is exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record Date (or their duly appointed proxyholders). Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual transfer limitations, as applicable. However, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record Date has no right to vote at the AGM. *Ability to add agenda items or table alternative resolutions * One or more shareholders holding together at least 5% of the issued share capital of the Company have the right to put items on the agenda of the AGM and/or to table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the AGM. Any such request must: - be received by the Company before 6 June 2017 at 12.00 p.m. CEST; - be made in writing and sent by e-mail to agm2017@grandcity.lu or by postal services to 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L-1750 Luxembourg or by fax to +352 287 787 84; - be accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; - include the name of a contact person and a postal address or e-mail address at which the Company can confirm receipt within 48 hours; and - be followed by a Record Date Confirmation (as defined above under Attendance and Registration Procedures), proving that the requesting shareholder is a shareholder of the Company on the Record Date (as defined above under Attendance and Registration Procedures) holding alone or together with other requesting shareholders at least 5% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company will publish a revised agenda at the latest on 13 June 2017. *Ability to ask questions during the AGM* Shareholders have the right to ask questions about items on the agenda of the AGM during the meeting. The Company will respond on a best efforts basis to the questions during the AGM, in particular respecting the good order of the AGM and its business interests. *Publication of voting results* The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within fifteen (15) days following the AGM. For further information you may contact Mr Fabian Feuser, 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L-1750 Luxembourg, tel: +352 287 787 86, email agm2017@grandcity.lu. Luxembourg, 26 May 2017 *Grand City Properties S.A.* The Board of Directors

