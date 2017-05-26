

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation slowed in April after accelerating sharply in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Overall producer prices rose 3.5 percent year-on-year following 3.8 percent increase in March. In February, prices climbed 3.2 percent.



Domestic market producer price inflation eased to 2.4 percent from 3 percent.



Producer prices dropped 0.2 percent monthly in April after rising 0.3 percent each in the previous two months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX