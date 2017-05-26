On May 18, 2017 AS Baltic RE Group (hereinafter - the Company) held an extraordinary stockholder's meeting. In meeting decisions were made about increasing Company's equity capital and approval of the rules of increase, about converting part of the stocks from registered stocks to bearer stocks, about appropriate amendments in Company's statute.



Baltic RE Group AS equity capital shall be increased by issuing 5'000'000 new register voting shares. According to the approved terms of increase of equity capital, the sale price of one share will be EUR 1.10. In the result of new issue, the Company's equity will increase by EUR 5'500'000.



The new subscribed Company's share capital after increasing of share capital will be EUR 30 million, which will consist of 19'500'000 voting registered stocks and 10'500'000 voting bearer stocks.



The new financial resources will enable the Company to continue its investment strategy focused on the purchase of landmark properties in the Baltic region while maintaining prudential financial ratios.



About Baltic RE Group, AS



Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.



For more information, please visit - http://www.balticregroup.com



Dina Abaja Member of the Board, authorized person Phone: +371 27832796 E-mail:dina.abaja@balticregroup.com