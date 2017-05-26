German equipment supplier Innolas announced that it has received a further order for its ILS-TTnx platform, from an unnamed Asian customer. The tool is suitable for a range of applications in cell technology, but is particularly seen as a cost-effective method for laser contact opening in PERC cells.

The ILS-TTnx tool was released at the SNEC show in Shanghai back in April. Innolas states that it is building 10 units of the tool to be shipped to customers.

The ...

