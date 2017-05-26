EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 MAY 2017 SHARES



NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC



At the request of Remedy Entertainment Plc, Remedy Entertainment Plc's shares will be traded on First North Finland as of May 29, 2017.



Short name: REMEDY Number of shares: 11 254 100 ISIN code: FI4000251897 LEI code: 7437003VZ3JPF7DBTG92



Order book ID: 137987 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 1017278-9



Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: XHEL Other Equities/228 Mic code: FNFI



ICB Classification Industry: 3000 Consumer Goods Super sector: 3700 Personal & Household Goods



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance Oy on +358 40 5225 467.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



TIEDOTE 26.5.2017 OSAKKEET



UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI: REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ



Remedy Entertainment Oyj:n pyynnöstä Remedy Entertainment Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla alkaen 29.5.2017.



Kaupankäyntitunnus: REMEDY Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 11 254 100 ISIN-koodi: FI4000251897 LEI-tunnus: 7437003VZ3JPF7DBTG92



Order book ID: 137987 ADT-arvo: 400 000 Y-tunnus: 1017278-9



Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities/228 Markkinapaikka: FNFI



ICB -toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat Ylätoimialaluokka: 3700 Kotitaloustarvikkeet



Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy puh. +358 40 5225 467.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services